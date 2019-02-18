Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi working on a smartphone with pop-up camera, hints companyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/xiaomi-working-on-a-smartphone-with-pop-up-camera-hints-company-5589286/

Xiaomi working on a smartphone with pop-up camera, hints company

Xiaomi could launch a smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera in the near future.

Xaiomi, Xiaomi smartphone with pop-up camera, pop-up camera smartphone, pop-up camera smartphone Xiaomi, Xiaomi pop-up selfie camera
Xiaomi’s product director Wang Teng has admitted that the company may launch a pop-up camera smartphone in the near future.

Xiaomi is apparently working on a smartphone with a pop-up camera. According to a report from Chinese website ITHome, Xiaomi’s product director Wang Teng has admitted that the company may launch a pop-up camera smartphone in the near future.

But a Xiaomi phone with a pop-up camera isn’t happening anytime soon. According to Wang, the design hasn’t caught up consumers yet, something that is stopping Xiaomi to launch a phone with a pop-up camera. In a sense, pop-up cameras are just another way to eradicate a notch.

But there are a host of issues that need to be addressed, along with the durability of moving parts in the long run. That may be indicative why the feature has been limited to a select few phones form the likes of Oppo and Vivo. In fact, Vivo is preparing another smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The Vivo V15 Pro sports a 32MP selfie camera and a 48MP camera on the back. The phone will be officially launched in India on February 20.

Also read : Xiaomi Mi 9 official camera specifications, features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi’s next big smartphone is the Mi 9, its latest flagship. The Chinese company plans to launch the high-end smartphone on February 20 in Beijing, followed by another event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week. Mi 9 has been confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 855 processor and a triple-camera setup on the back.

Advertising

Alongside a regular Mi 9, Xiaomi will also launch a special edition of the flagship device with a transparent back and  12GB RAM.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Flipkart sale: Asus Zenfone 5Z, Max Pro M1, Max M2 and more on discount
2 Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1 and more
3 Apple's 2019 lineup leaked: iPhone XI with bilateral charging, 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods 2 and more