Xiaomi working on a smartphone with pop-up camera, hints company

Xiaomi is apparently working on a smartphone with a pop-up camera. According to a report from Chinese website ITHome, Xiaomi’s product director Wang Teng has admitted that the company may launch a pop-up camera smartphone in the near future.

But a Xiaomi phone with a pop-up camera isn’t happening anytime soon. According to Wang, the design hasn’t caught up consumers yet, something that is stopping Xiaomi to launch a phone with a pop-up camera. In a sense, pop-up cameras are just another way to eradicate a notch.

But there are a host of issues that need to be addressed, along with the durability of moving parts in the long run. That may be indicative why the feature has been limited to a select few phones form the likes of Oppo and Vivo. In fact, Vivo is preparing another smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The Vivo V15 Pro sports a 32MP selfie camera and a 48MP camera on the back. The phone will be officially launched in India on February 20.

Xiaomi’s next big smartphone is the Mi 9, its latest flagship. The Chinese company plans to launch the high-end smartphone on February 20 in Beijing, followed by another event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week. Mi 9 has been confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 855 processor and a triple-camera setup on the back.

Alongside a regular Mi 9, Xiaomi will also launch a special edition of the flagship device with a transparent back and 12GB RAM.