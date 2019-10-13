Xiaomi working on a phone with 120Hz display: Report

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones, both with 90Hz display but OnePlus is not the only one to embrace the higher refresh rate as Xiaomi might soon join the party. As per a report by XDA Developers, the Chinese smartphone maker is working on a phone with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The publication found code referencing the enhanced refresh rate within the beta version of the latest MIUI 11— the latest installment of Xiaomi’s custom UI. The display settings menu in the interface includes the ability to choose between a 60Hz refresh rate and a new 120Hz setting.

Razer, the PC gaming brand, was the first to launch a smartphone with a 120Hz display (in 2017). Recently, Asus ROG Phone 2 was launched in India with a 120Hz OLED screen with the option to switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz.

The report only points towards Xiaomi working on a smartphone with 120Hz display but it doesn’t specify if it will be an OLED panel or an LCD screen. Also, the name of the Xiaomi phone is not confirmed. As of now, not many smartphones are available with more than standard 60Hz display. If Xiaomi is committing to making a smartphone with 120Hz display, it will certainly push others to join the race too.

The OnePlus made it clear at its OnePlus 7T launch event in India that all the future OnePlus phones will have 90Hz refresh rate screens. It will be good to see other smartphone manufacturers following the lead.

Elsewhere, the XDA Developers also found evidence for a future Xiaomi phone that will come with a 5x zoom telephoto lens and 50x digital zoom. Again, it’s not clear which Xiaomi phone will come with this camera tech. It is also possible that Xiaomi decides to make a single smartphone that not only comes with a 5x optical zoom but also feature a 120Hz display.