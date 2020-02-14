Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 will log suspicious apps asking for permissions

MIUI can show when apps launched other apps, autostarted, used permissions, and performed sensitive actions. (Image: XDA-Developers) MIUI can show when apps launched other apps, autostarted, used permissions, and performed sensitive actions. (Image: XDA-Developers)

Xiaomi has started testing a new feature called ‘App Behavior Records’ in MIUI 11 according to a report by XDA-Developers. This new feature is based on Android 10’s granular control app permissions feature, which allows users to check and specify which apps are using any of the device services like location, and keep them in check.

With the new ‘App Behaviour Records’ feature, the devices will maintain a log of all the apps that perform actions using permissions. Any actions performed by apps using permissions will be classified as ‘sensitive actions’ and everything they do will be maintained in the log.

According to the report, MIUI can show when apps launched other apps, autostarted, used permissions, and performed sensitive actions. MIUI has listed a number of actions under its sensitive actions category, which include recording audio in the background, making a phone calls, capturing a video or photo, reading text messages and many more.

With the introduction of this new feature, users will receive a notification on every instance of an app trying to perform a sensitive action. It is also being said that users will also be given a choice to opt-out of receiving such notifications or even adjust it to per-app basis. Xiaomi has stated that some of the log records might not be accurate due to the app not being fully compatible with the Android version.

The introduction of this feature will help users keep a close eye at all of the apps and what permissions they are accessing. This will certainly be better for privacy on MIUI 11. With this feature every time an app asks for any specific permissions from the device, it will prompt the user and if they feel, that the app does not require this kind of access, they can at least shut it down.

MIUI 11 will ensure that users are better informed as to how many times does an app ask for permissions and if it is asking for permissions that are not really required. It could also help users decide on whether they wish to keep an app or uninstall it.

