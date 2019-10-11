Xiaomi to release MIUI 11 final ROM with Redmi Note 8 Pro on Oct 16

Xiaomi has announced that it will unveil out its MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM on October 16. The company did so on its India Twitter handle. In the tweet it states, “16.10.2019 #MIUI11,” the tweet was also accompanied by a motion graphic which stated, “MIUI 11 coming soon.”

On the same date, the company is also expected to launch its Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone in India. At the event it might reveal the details about the rollout timeline for MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM along with its features and list of eligible devices.

Due to the launch of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM and Redmi Note 8 Pro clashing with each other, we can expect the company to launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro running MIUI 11 out of the box.

MIUI 11 comes with new iconography, bolder texts and much more whiter spaces. The company has also increased the number of system apps it has on the phone. The ROM will also bring new always on display features including a kaleidoscope style experience and an outer space style experience.

It will add a number of new features like dynamic font scaling, customisable lock screen, a new reminder feature and dynamic sound effects to make the user experience better. It also adds new apps like Mi Work and Mi Go.

It is also being said that MIUI 11 will bring a cross-brand file transfer feature for its, Oppo’s and Vivo’s smartphones to share files with each other, similar to Apple’s AirDrop.

To recall, the company already started rolling out MIUI 11 China Stable ROM updates to the Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi K20 in China. The Chinese version of the ROM was announced last month.