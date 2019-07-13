Xiaomi to recall Poco F1 units to fix touch sensitivity issues

Many Poco F1 since the release of MIUI 10.3.5.0 update have complained about touch sensitivity issues on their devices. Rather than relying on software updates, the company is now asking users experiencing the issue to send over their devices to the company so that they can assess and resolve it.

In a tweet, Pocophone Global head, Alvin Tse stated that the company is looking to test out a number of Poco F1 units on which users are experiencing the touch issues after receiving the MIUI v10.3.5.0 update. These issues include input lag, ghost touch and screen freezing.

To recall, the company had promised to fix Poco F1’s touch related issues along with the battery draining issues back in January.

(1/2) Now that 10.3.5.0 stable has been released for POCO F1 and some improvements have been reflected in the build, we are looking to analyze devices that are facing 1) screen freezing 2) ghost touch 3) touch lags. We will need to collect some devices to further test. — Alvin Tse (@atytse) July 12, 2019

(2/2) If you are willing to send in your device (touch issues only), then please send your user ID, contact info, description of issue, Feedback ID, videos/screenshots to vzhaoxiaomi@xiaomi.com. If your device can help solve the issue, we will reach out and contact you. Thanks! — Alvin Tse (@atytse) July 12, 2019

(3/3) Apologies, I meant to write vzhaoxiaomi@gmail.com. Please send your email to this address instead. Our staff will pick the most representative devices for us to followup with further testing. If yours is picked, they will email and give further instruction. — Alvin Tse (@atytse) July 12, 2019

In his tweets Tse stated, that if you are experiencing touch issues and are willing to send over the phone for testing they can send a mail describing the issue on their device and adding details like user ID, contact info, Feedback ID and videos or screenshots documenting the issue to vzhaoxiaomi@gmail.com.

From all the emails that come in, the company will then select a number of them, which it thinks are most troubled and contact the users via e-mail. The company will then setup a pick up of the device.

It has not mentioned if it will be providing users with replacement devices or not. So if you only have one smartphone, we recommend that you do not send it in for testing.