Xiaomi to launch gaming phone powered by MediaTek G90T chipset

Xiaomi will be the first company to launch a gaming smartphone that will be powered by HelioG90T chipset. The confirmation has come from Xiaomi MD Manu Kumar Jain who took to Twitter to announce that the Chinese company will be the first one to launch a phone that will feature a MediaTek HelioG90T processor.

Jain didn’t reveal the name of the device, so it’s difficult to predict which phone he is talking about. But one thing is clear for sure, the smartphone will mark Xiaomi’s debut in a fast-growing gaming phone market. Black Shark, where Xiaomi is an investor, is already selling its gaming smartphones in the country. However, given the gaming phone is coming from Xiaomi, expect the device to cost on an affordable side. Many believe this could be a Redmi-branded phone with a 64MP camera sensor.

Earlier today, MediaTek announced its latest chipsets: HelioG90 and HelioG90T. They are the first processors to be introduced in MediaTek’s gaming-focused G-series. The G90 and G90T include MediaTek’s HyperEngine game technology smartphone for the best possible gaming experience possible.

The Helio G90 series octa-core processors use Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55’s coupled with the Arm Mali – G76 3EEMC4 with speeds of up to 800MHz. They also support 10GB of LPDDR4x and up to 2133MHz memory.

Plus, they also have something called intelligent network prediction that optimizes the connection between your smartphone and cellular network.

The chipsets support up to 64MP single camera and multi-camera combinations. In addition, there is support for HDR10 standard with 10-bit Color Depth for vivid visuals on HDR-enabled smartphone displays.

Currently, there is no information on the availability, when these chips start shipping to manufacturers, and when we will a phone running on the G90 and G90T.