Xiaomi to launch Redmi 8 smartphone in India on October 9

Xiaomi will be launching its new Redmi 8 smartphone in India on October 9. Xiaomi, Global VP and India MD, Manu Kumar Jain in a tweet announced the launch date of the phone. He also wrote that the device will be a battery champion.

In the tweet, he hints that the device will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. He also suggests that the device will allow users to store more, play more and watch more, hinting at bigger storage, a better processor and a bigger battery.

The image accompanying the tweet, consists of the number ‘8’, suggesting that the device will have a dual camera setup. This is something we already knew, thanks to Manu showing the back of the smartphone at the end of the Redmi 8A launch live stream.

This news apart, Redmi 8 has also been spotted on the Google Play console. Which shows that the device will sports an HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with an Adreno 505 GPU. It will come with 3GB of RAM.

Redmi 8 was recently listed on TENAA, according to which the device will sport a 6.26-inch HD+ dot notch display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB/64GB storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

The device will feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary sensor along with an 8MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will sport an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top.