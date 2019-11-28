Xiaomi to launch new Redmi Note 8 Pro colour variant, Mi TV 4 model in India today

Xiaomi will launch its new Mi TV 4 as well as a new colour variant for Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone in India today. Xiaomi India put out teasers on its official Twitter handle confirming the launch. Though details are unclear, we can expect the company to launch an affordable 32-inch TV in its Mi TV 4 series. Apart from this, a new Ocean Blue colour option is expected to be unveiled for Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Advertising

Earlier this week, Xiaomi launched the new Ocean Blue colour version of Redmi Note 8 Pro globally. Though the India teaser does not clearly mention this colour, the image does hint at a blue colour option. It also reveals that the new variant will be available during the Black Friday sale, which will be held from November 29 to December 2.

Prior to this, Xiaomi revealed a new colour variant for Redmi Note 8 as well – Cosmic Purple, which will be available during the Black Friday sale. The phone was originally launched in three colour options – Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Moonlight White. The Cosmic Purple variant will be available in both the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM options. The price will remain the same, which is Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM option and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM option respectively.

As for Redmi Note 8 Pro, it is already available in Shadow Black, Gamma Green, and Halo White colour option in India. It can be bought in three storage configurations – 6GB RAM+64GB ROM, 6GB RAM+128GB ROM, and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999, and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Mi fans, you’ve been asking for a new colour variant of the beast. Well your wish is about to come true. Hint in the image 👇 RT and guess if you know what’s coming. #BlackFridaySale pic.twitter.com/mHGV6fX3PU — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) November 27, 2019

Mi fans, gear up! For you’ll wake up to something new tomorrow. A big surprise awaits! Stay tuned. Advertising RT and guess what’s coming! pic.twitter.com/JePwOFaeOp — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) November 27, 2019

The 10-second Mi TV teaser does not reveal much except that it will have a noticeable frame around the sides, suggesting it will be an affordable option in the Mi TV 4 series. As of now, Xiaomi’s TVs can be bought starting at Rs 12,4999 for Mi LED 4C Pro (32-inch) and Mi LED TV 4A Pro (32-inch), which have the same price.