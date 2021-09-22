scorecardresearch
Xiaomi to launch new ‘Civi’ smartphones on September 27: What we know so far

Here's all we know so far about Xiaomi's new Civi lineup of smartphones.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: September 22, 2021 6:21:02 pm
Xiaomi, XIaomi Civi, Civi SmartphonesXiaomi Civi smartphones are about to launch next week: Here's all we know about them so far (Image Source: Weibo)

Xiaomi is launching a new smartphone series that will be called ‘Civi’. The new series is set to debut in China later this month on September 27. The company announced earlier today that the new series will be aimed at younger customers and the phones will feature a slim build and emphasise on camera performance.

As Xiaomi didn’t reveal anything about the actual phones, there is a lot that we still do not know about the new Xiaomi Civi phones. Multiple models are expected and it is also rumoured that the new series will replace Xiaomi’s Mi CC series.

This could mean that the series could replace phones like the Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition. A Xiaomi phone with the model number 2107119DC was also spotted on the TENAA website back in August this year. It is possible that this is the first Civi series model in the upcoming lineup.

The listing also suggests similarities with the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G that was launched globally last week. The 11 Lite NE 5G is an upper-midrange phone and is set to launch in India on September 29.

The global availability of the Xiaomi Civi series is also still a mystery and we don’t know if the phone will be coming to other markets including India later. Xiaomi’s CC lineup was exclusive to China, but some of its models made it overseas with some rebranding.

Perhaps we see a similar move with the Civi smartphones towards the end of the year. More details on this are expected to surface after the China launch.

