Xiaomi to launch multiple Mi phones alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23

Xiaomi is expected to launch multiple Mi phones alongside the Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23. The company’s Vice President Manu Kumar Jain has teased the launch of Mi 11 Ultra on Twitter and has also hinted that Xiaomi will launch other Mi phones as well. “Happy to bring #Snapdragon888 on not 1, but many Mi phones,” Jain said. So, we could see Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Lite, apart from the Mi 11 Ultra.

These smartphones are already available in China. Jain has also shared a video, which talks about some of the features of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, which is a 5nm based chipset. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 series will pack the same chipset. The teaser also mentions that the “Mi 11 series” will be launched in India on April 23, which was the launch date for the Mi 11 Ultra. It is currently unclear whether all four phones will be unveiled. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the possible specifications of the Mi 11 Ultra, which is confirmed to debut in India on April 23.

#Qualcomm #Snapdragon 888: the latest & the best.😍 🚀 Spectra 580 ISP 35% faster

🚀 35% faster graphics rendering

🚀 Bluetooth 5.2 Stacking

🚀 Wi-Fi 6E (6Hz)

🚀 #5G & more! Happy to bring #Snapdragon888 on not 1, but many Mi phones!#Mi11Series: launching on 23.04 I ❤️ #Mi11 pic.twitter.com/VNJ7xdSVRH — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 9, 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specifications

In China, the Mi 11 Ultra ships with a quad-curved 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 551ppi pixel density. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It even offers support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and has DisplayMate’s A+ rating.

At the back panel, there is a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary touch display as well. It can reportedly show notifications, battery level, and weather alerts, among other things, which could help offer slightly longer battery life. It supports always-on mode and 450nits of peak brightness.

As mentioned above, the Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The flagship phone features a 5,000mAh battery and it supports 67W wired and wireless fast charging. The device also has 10W reverse wireless charging support. It is IP68 rated, which means that it is dust-and-water-resistant, similar to most flagship phones.

The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Samsung GN2 primary wide-angle sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is paired with two 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle and tele-macro camera sensors. The ultra-wide-angle camera comes with a 128-degree Field of View (FoV). The tele-macro lens supports 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. One will also be able to record 8K videos at 24fps.

On the front is a 20MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Mi 11 Ultra supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, Harman Kardon stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.