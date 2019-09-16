Xiaomi to launch Mi Mix 5G, Mi 9 Pro with MIUI 11 on September 24 in Beijing

Xiaomi is holding a launch event on September 24 in Beijing, where the company will launch the Mi Mix 5G and Mi 9 Pro smartphones. Chinese tech company took to Twitter to announce the arrival of two new flagship smartphones next week. Xiaomi will also introduce its MIUI 11, a custom user interface built on top of Android.

The company usually holds an event in September or October to announce new flagships, so it wasn’t surprising to see the launch event on September 24. Last year, it launched the Mi Mix 3 with a notchless sliding design and premium specifications on October 25. And at MWC 2019, we saw the launch of a 5G version of Mi Mix 3.

For Xiaomi, the Mi Mix line has always been the medium to show the company’s deep knowledge in design and aesthetics. The Mi Mix 4 (Xiaomi actually calling the device “Mi Mix 5G”) is likely to push the design to the next level, according to reports. In terms of specifications, the phone is said to be powered by a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The Mi Mix 5G is expected to get a 4500mAh battery with 40W fast charging. The next-generation Mi Mix smartphone will support 5G.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Mi Mix 5G will be its camera. Apparently, the flagship smartphone could pack a 108MP Samsung-made sensor into a phone. Xiaomi has recently teamed up with Samsung to develop a 108MP “ultra-clear” sensor. This is the first camera sensor on a smartphone to go beyond 100MP.

Other than the Mi Mix 5G, Xiaomi will also launch the Mi 9 Pro. The smartphone is said to be an enhanced version of the existing Mi 9, featuring a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and three cameras on the back. The phone has already been confirmed to feature the company’s Mi Charge Turbo technology, which will come with 30W super-fast charging technology.

Xiaomi will also announce the next version of MIUI based on Android 10, as well as a new TV model with 8K resolution at the event