Xiaomi confirms August 10 event, teases flagship Mi Mix 4 smartphone

Xiaomi announced on Weibo and Twitter that it's holding an event on 10 August 2021. The Mi Mix will be launched as part of the event (Image source : Weibo/Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is set to launch its next-generation Mi Mix smartphone soon. The company announced on Weibo and Twitter that it’s holding an event on August 10. The tech giant has confirmed that its upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be unveiled as part of the event. The company is speculated to launch multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and the latest MIUI.

The Mi Mix series is known for maximising screen real-estate and pushing the boundaries to provide an all-screen experience.

The company worked on providing ultra-slim bezel in the first two devices in the series and most recently introduced a slider phone in the Mi Mix 3. The next Mi Mix device may feature an under-screen camera. It is important to note that we do not know much about the specifications of the device.

The smartphone could come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi is expected to launch other devices too as part of its August 10 event. Xiaomi could launch smartphones including the rumoured Mi CC 11 and the company’s new tablets.

Xiaomi is working on three premium Android tablets, according to a report by XDA Developers. The devices are expected to be part of the Mi Pad 5 range from Xiaomi and are speculated to launch at the event.

The upcoming tablets from Xiaomi are expected to come with 2,500 x 1,600 pixels resolution on an IPS LCD panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The devices are also said to come with up to 120Hz refresh rate support, quad rear cameras, NFC, and wireless charging support.