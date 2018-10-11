Xiaomi to launch Mi Mix 3 with Snapdragon 855 processor on October 15: Report

Mi Mix 3 will come with a 6.4-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and 3,850mAh battery. (Image: Gizmochina)

Xiaomi is said to be launching its much-awaited smartphone, the Mi Mix 3 on October 15. Interestingly, the company hasn’t revealed any details regarding the launch date till now. According to a report by GizmoChina, a countdown page has appeared online for the same, counting down the time until the event starts. The countdown timer according to the page will end on October 15, at 2PM.

According to the report, the page can be accessed by searching ‘Xiaomi Mix 3’ on Sogou a popular Chinese search engine. The page also lists a few expected specifications of the supposed device. According to the specifications listed on the page, Mi Mix 3 will come with a 6.4-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, 3,850mAh battery, 16MP+13MP camera setup on the back and a 20MP sensor on the front.

The listing also states that the Mi Mix 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which if true would make it the first phone to launch with it. However, considering that Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 845 chipset, it is highly unlikely they will launch its successor so soon.

We recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to disseminate any details regarding the same. The page seems to be created by a third party and does conflict with most of the reports regarding the device that have come out prior to this.

