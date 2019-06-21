Xiaomi to launch Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones in China

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch a new smartphone series in China today. The company has been posted teasers about this upcoming brand on its official Weibo page, and the series is expected to have two new smartphones. Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e are the two devices that Xiaomi is expected to reveal. The smartphone is being built with the Meitu hardware team, which Xiaomi acquired last year.

Advertising

Both the Xiaomi and Meitu Weibo pages have posted about the upcoming launch. The teasers indicate that the phones will have CC in their names and leaked images have also indicated a motorise flip camera, similar to the Asus Zenfone 6Z.

According to leaks, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, have a triple camera with the flip module, with a 48MP main sensor, a telephoto and wide-angle camera as well. A pink version of the device was leaked online and it could also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mi CC9e, which appears to be a lighter variant of the same will not have the flip camera, but have a notch on the front for the selfie camera. This one will have an in-display fingerprint sensor coupled with a 4,000mAh battery and will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. The phones are expected to have a 32MP selfie camera.

The Mi CC9e will continue with the triple camera at the back, with the 48MP sensor and ultra-wide and telephoto combination. The phones were also spotted on China’s TENAA and the Mi CC9e’s design is similar to the Mi 9, while the Mi CC9e has the Flip camera at the back.