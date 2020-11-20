Redmi Note 9 5G series launch set for November 26: Here’s everything we know about it

Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro were recently spotted on TENAA, providing us with key features for both the devices. (Image: Weibo)

Redmi via Weibo has confirmed that it will be launching its Redmi Note 9 series in China on November 26. In the post, the company announced that it will be launching three phones at the event. It has not revealed the names of the devices it will be launching, apart from the regular Note 9.

The company launched its Redmi Note 9 series globally earlier in March 2020, which include the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. But based on the teaser poster, the Chinese variants look different compared to the global ones.The main difference being the circular camera module over the rectangular one. Apart from the camera module, the Chinese variant has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of a rear-mounted one.

According to the teaser poster, the Redmi Note 9 series will be made available in Blue and Green colour options. The devices will also come with support for 5G networks, which is not present on the regular variants, including the ones available in India.

Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro were recently spotted on China’s certification website TENAA, providing us with key features for both the devices. The Redmi Note 9 will sport a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, expandable up to 512GB.

According to an earlier leak, the Redmi Note 9 will sport a triple rear camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 13MP sensor for taking selfies. All of this is backed by a 4,900mAh battery.

According to Redmi Note 9 Pro’s TENAA listing, the device will sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

It will feature a 108MP quad camera setup on the back and a 16MP sensor on the front to capture selfies. All of this will be backed by a 4,720mAh battery.

