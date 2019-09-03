Xiaomi to launch four smartphones with 108MP cameras at the back: Report

Xiaomi has already announced plans for a 108MP camera smartphone last month. Now, it looks the company plans to introduce four separate devices with a 108MP camera at the back, according to a new report by XDA Developers.

The report notes that Xiaomi’s devices are code-named Tucana, Draco, Umi and Cmi. The Mi Gallery app is adding support for 108MP images specifically on these four devices. “All four of these codenames belong to unreleased devices from Xiaomi, but they could be split between the Mi and Redmi branding,” notes the XDA.

Still the ability to view 108MP images does not mean that the phone will indeed sport such camera, but there’s a good chance this is being added because this capability will come to these phones. Xiaomi already has several phones with a 48MP camera across various price budgets, and it could follow a similar strategy with the 108MP sensor.

Still the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. For now, all that Xiaomi has officially confirmed is that it plans to launch a 108MP camera smartphone, so the rest is still speculation. The launch date or timeline for this kind of a phone has not be confirmed. Interestingly, XDA Developers does not think the Mi MIX 4 is among any of these code-named devices.

Samsung 108MP sensor

Samsung has announced its 108MP image sensor, which is the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The Samsung 108MP sensor has a 1/1.33-inch size and a large surface area to absorb more light, especially for low-light settings.

The sensor is also using Samsung’s own custom Tetracell technology that uses four pixels as one to absorb more light in dark environments. Samsung has claimed this will reduce noise and increase colour accuracy, thus resulting in clearer pictures. The sensor also supports video recording at 30 frames-per-second at 6K. Samsung had previously said that the mass production of the ISOCELL Bright HMX will start in September.

While the 108MP camera is yet to roll out, the 64MP camera is the new trend that has caught on in the smartphone world. Xiaomi’s Redmi brand announced its Redmi Note 8 Pro recently which has a 64MP camera at the back and is using the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for this. Realme is also planning to launch a new Realme XT smartphone later this month, which will be using the same 64MP camera sensor. Samsung also plans to launch its own phone with a 64MP camera.