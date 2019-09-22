Xiaomi to introduce ‘Family Sharing’ feature with MIUI 11, will work on both Android and iOS

Xiaomi is currently working on its MIUI 11 skin for Android and has now started teasing some of the features MIUI 11 will bring. Last week we got to see the dedicated Children’s Space and Earthquake alert features.

Now, the company has showcased its Family Sharing feature, which is quite similar to Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

The new Family Sharing feature allows users to share information between their family members’ devices quickly and safely. The company with this feature has focused majorly on safety and parental control.

The Family Sharing feature will allow users to track the location of family members at all times and control the amount of time a user can use an application. It will also allow parents to watch over their kids.

One of the most interesting thing about the Family Sharing feature is that it will work with any smartphone running Android or iOS. However, at least one person in the family needs a Xiaomi smartphone running MIUI 11.

Xiaomi is expected to unveil its MIUI 11 skin on September 24 at an event in China, which is where it is also expected to launch its Mi MIX Alpha and Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphones along with the Mi TV Pro 8K as well.