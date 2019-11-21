Xiaomi to bring 100W super charge turbo tech to smartphones next year: Report

Xiaomi plans to bring its 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology to smartphones as early as next year, reports SoyaCincau. During the company’s recent developer conference in China, Xiaomi has hinted that its revolutionary 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology will come to smartphones in 2020. The Chinese smartphone maker earlier this year showed off its 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging that can charge a phone fully in 17 minutes.

Advertising

According to Xiaomi’s own claims, the charger will come with a high-voltage charge pump and a double-cell battery architecture. The charger includes several security features with 9-fold charge protection. Out of these, 7-fold protection is for motherboard and 2-fold is for the battery. There will also be an independent MCU controlling the charging, plus it also uses a MTW battery structure which basically reduces temperatures and internal resistance.

The buzz about fast charging technology is clearly growing. Smartphone companies, especially from mainland China, are launching phones that charge in seconds. Earlier this year, Vivo announced its 120W fast charging technology that takes 5 minutes to charge the battery to 50 per cent. The company stated that the 120W Super FlashCharge tech features ” a new charge pump technology with deeply customisable Type-C data cable.” Vivo’s ultra-fast charging technology isn’t available on smartphones yet.

Another Chinese company Oppo recently announced its Reno Ace smartphone that features a proprietary 65W fast charging tech which charges a 4,000mAh battery from zero to full in 30 minutes. And Realme, too, isn’t fast behind in the race of launching smartphones that charge quickly. Earlier this week, Realme X2 Pro made its debut in India, featuring a 50W fast charger.