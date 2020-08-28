Xiaomi shows phone with under-display camera tech; release in 2021

Xiaomi in a blog post regarding the new technology explains that its third-gen under-screen camera technology has improved the full-screen effect by a lot. (Image: Xiaomi)

Global smartphone manufacturers across the globe are trying to provide consumers with an immersive content consumption experience. To do so brands have been pushing the bezels, curving the edges, moving around the front camera and more. Most manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme and more so far have opted to provide consumers with punch-hole front cameras, thus avoiding any sort of notches. The end goal is to have a fullscreen display with no punch holes, notches or bezels.

Companies are working hard to develop under-screen camera technology from the past few years, including Samsung, Oppo and Xiaomi. Now, Xiaomi has released a video showcasing its third-gen under-display camera tech. It has also confirmed that this technology will go into mass production next year.

To recall, Xiaomi first showcased its under-screen camera tech back in June last year. At that time the company said that the technology was not ready for mass production at the time.

As seen in the teaser video posted by Shou Zi Chew, President Xiaomi International, the third generation under-screen camera looks quite promising, and will help the company achieve the bezel-less look without using any moving parts.

We’re proud to present the latest masterpiece from our Xiaomi engineers: 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Technology! True full-screen displays are just around the corner! We’re planning on putting this into mass production next year. Stay tuned! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/DrKeL8wZUg — Shou Zi Chew (@ShouZiChew) August 28, 2020

Xiaomi in a blog post regarding the new technology explains that its third-gen under-screen camera technology has improved the full-screen effect by a lot. This was made possible using a self-developed pixel arrangement and optimisation of the camera algorithm. This allows the camera to perform as good as conventional cameras.

Xiaomi’s pixel arrangement technology lets light pass through gaps between the sub-pixels inside of the screen. This arrangement consists of double the number of horizontal and vertical pixels compared to a conventional display. This allows the display portion above the camera to retain the same pixel density as the rest of the display at all times. In simple terms, this means that the front camera will be able to perform similarly to conventional cameras without loosing on any colours or details, while at the same time the display will keep on looking even with no colour fades around the area of the camera.

Redmi 9 vs Realme C15: Which is a better budget device?

Apart from the unique display, the camera also consists of a unique circuit design. This unique circuitry allows the camera to increase the amount of light transmitted from the under-screen camera area. This along with the software optimisations, according to Xiaomi will help offer consumers the same experience as a traditional front camera.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd