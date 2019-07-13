Xiaomi testing Android Q based MIUI ROM, could be part of MIUI 10

A Xiaomi executive has confirmed that the company has started testing an MIUI version of Google’s Android Q operating system. The executive has posted screenshots of an early build of the software on Weibo.

According to the screenshots published on Weibo, the operating system build is labelled MIUI 10.9.7.11 and is being tested on the Mi 9 Transparent Edition smartphone. The build is paired with Android’s July security patch, which might mean that the device is running Android Q Beta 5 build.

Xiaomi is currently also working on its MIUI 11 ROM, which according to it will be “new and unique”. It was earlier rumoured that the company will debut its MIUI 11 ROM with Android Q, however, these screenshots suggest that it could first provide the Android Q experience to users with a new version of MIUI 10 only.

The interface inside of the screenshots looks quite similar to MIUI 10 and we can expect the ROM to come with stock Android Q features like dark mode and some new gestures.

To recall, the company recently announced that its Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, Mi Mix 2S and Mi Mix 3. smartphones will get the Android Q update by the end of Q4, 2019.

The company also has plans to bring the software to other devices like the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7, however, this will not happen till the first quarter of next year.