Xiaomi teases smartphone with 48MP camera, likely to launch in January 2019

Two months after releasing the Mi Mix 3, Xiaomi is teasing a new smartphone that will feature a 48MP sensor. Xiaomi President Lin Bin took to Chinese social networking platform Weibo to tease the mysterious smartphone. This is the first time Xiaomi has revealed that it plans to launch a phone with a 48MP camera.

Lin posted a close-up shot of the rear of the smartphone with a 48MP camera and accompanying dual LED flash. The picture does not confirm how many sensors the phone might carry. At the moment, we only know that the camera module is positioned in the upper left corner on the rear of the device.

It’s being said that Xiaomi could be the first company to launch a phone with a 48MP camera sensor, likely to come with either Sony IMX586 or Samsung GM1 48MP sensor. Both camera sensors are only 0.8um in size, raising the sensitivity to a level equivalent to that of 1.6 μm pixels.

Lin didn’t share any other information about the smartphone, other than the fact that the company intends to launch it in January next month. When it gets released next year, the Xiaomi-made smartphone could once again start the camera megapixel war. There’s a possibility Xioami might announce the device at CES 2019, although the company has not yet confirmed an exact release date. Hopefully, we will learn more about this smartphone closer to the launch.