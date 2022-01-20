MIUI 13 global launch teased, expected to launch alongside Redmi Note 11 series on January 26

Following its reveal last month in China, Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch the global version of MIUI 13. The proprietary Android skin will first be released on the Xiaomi 12 and 11 Mi series of devices.

The company made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “The time has come,” though there is no mention of a release date. Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 11 series on January 26, which is expected to feature the new OS skin. So, it would be safe to assume that the update releases sometime within the next week.

The time has come. Something wonderful is about to happen. Stay tuned for #MIUI13. pic.twitter.com/ib5KalqkP7 — MIUI (@miuirom) January 18, 2022

The MIUI 13 update has been broken down into three categories – MIUI 13, MIUI 13 Pad, and MIUI 13 Fold. The first two of the batch are confirmed to have a stable version launch in China, towards the end of January.

The MIUI 13 brings with it a slew of new features ranging from widgets, font styles, document watermarking, face verification, a sidebar, and Telecommunication Fraud Protection, which limits the number of fraud or spam calls being wired to the user. It also offers the Mi Smart Hub, which allows for seamless connection and control between several smart devices within your home.

Xiaomi is also bringing back the dynamic theming support feature, which was the first feature introduced to Android 12. With this feature enabled, the phone picks colours from the wallpaper and accordingly changes the entire look and theme. For example, if the wallpaper has large areas covered in blue, all the options, fonts, and widgets take respective shades.

The MIUI 13 is currently confirmed to release on all the Xiaomi 10 and 11 series of devices, alongside Mi Mix 4 and Redmi K40. Other phones include Redmi Note 8 (2021), Xiaomi Pad 5, and POCO F2 Pro.