Xiaomi teases Mi Play with waterdrop-style notch, dual rear cameras

Xiaomi has already confirmed it will launch the Mi Play smartphone in China on December 24. Ahead of the launch, the company has commenced the release of teaser posters about the device. The teasers confirm the device will be made available in gradient finish colour scheme, and a waterdrop-style notched display.

Advertising

As evident from the teasers, Xiaomi Mi Play will focus on multimedia features such as gaming, video watching, good audio quality and more. The phone will come with a dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner on the back. One can also spot a waterdrop-style notch over its large display.

Other details are not available, but we know that the Mi Play will be powered by a Snapdragon processor. Previously it was speculated that the Mi Play could be a rebranded version of the Poco F1 (it’s already available in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999) but the teasers paint a complete picture. In fact, the phone does not look like the Poco F1 at all.

We still don’t know a lot about the Mi Play. But a recent report from MySmartPrice claims the Mi Play could launch in three RAM and storage variants (4GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM +128GB storage). Further, it’s being said that the handset will be made available in Black, Dream Blue, and Dawn Gold.

In terms of specifications, Mi Play is likely to feature a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, dual rear-facing cameras, and an 8MP front-facing camera. We will get to know more about the Mi Play on December 24 when the smartphone will be officially launched.