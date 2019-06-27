Xiaomi teases India launch of Redmi K20, with a graphic showing its AnTuTu score mocking Realme 3 Pro

Xiaomi will be launching its new Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 smartphones in India next month. The company ahead of the launch via the Redmi India Twitter handle has posted a teaser showcasing Redmi K20’s performance on AnTuTu.

According to the teaser, the Redmi K20 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor is 40 per cent faster compared to phones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. Alongside this, the company stated in the tweet, that it will soon be launching a device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor in India.

In the graphic accompanying the tweet, we can see that the Snapdragon 730 scored 2,18,625, whereas, the Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 710 processors scored 1,80,808 and 1,55,215, respectively.

To recall, the company launched the Redmi K20 alongside the Redmi K20 Pro last month in China. Since then the company has been launching the devices in various parts of the world under its Mi 9 smartphone lineup.

Redmi K20 is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage options are priced at Yuan 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000) and Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,200), respectively.

Redmi K20 sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an integrated in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB internal storage.

Mi fans, you will soon see a device with @Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, one of the first in India. It’s >40% faster than SD 710 which is an year old. Yes, you read that right! Can you guess the name of the phone coming with 730? pic.twitter.com/ZJiUA5IoEE — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 27, 2019

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. The K20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. On the back, Redmi K20 sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP and an 8MP sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.