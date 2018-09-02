Xiaomi teases dual-VoLTE feature for Redmi 6 series; India launch set for September 5

Xiaomi is likely to enable dual-VoLTE to its upcoming Redmi 6 series. Xiaomi is likely to enable dual-VoLTE to its upcoming Redmi 6 series.

Xiaomi is likely to enable dual-VoLTE to its upcoming Redmi 6 series. This was teased by the Chinese smartphone maker on Twitter, and is expected to feature on the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. The poster follows a YouTube video from Xiaomi, that reveals that it will launch three smartphones in India, at an event scheduled for September 5.

As per the Twitter poster from Xiaomi India, the words ‘Dual VoLTE’s HD quality’ followed by ‘Ab high-speed video data performance ki full-on guarantee’ (Now with the guarantee of high-speed video data performance). This poster also shows three users, each with a smartphone in their hands, confirming that the Redmi 6 Pro will also launch besides Redmi 6 and 6A. While the latter two devices come with MediaTek chipsets, that support dual-VoLTE capabilities, this feature will not feature on Redmi 6 Pro, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Xiaomi has claimed that Redmi 6 and 6A will better their predecessors, Redmi 5 and 5A, with performance improvements of up to 40 per cent. Redmi 5 had been launched with the Snapdragon 450 chipset, while Redmi 5A comes with the Snapdragon 425 processor. On the other hand, speculation doing the rounds is that Redmi 6 will feature the Helio P22 chip, while Redmi 6A could run the Helio A22 processor.

Besides this, both phones could be based on MIUI 10 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, making them the first Xiaomi phones in India with this UI. Both devices will also receive 3000mAh of battery backup, and a 5MP front camera. While Redmi 6 could get a 12MP+5MP dual rear setup, the Redmi 6A will come with a 13MP rear sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd