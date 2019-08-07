Xiaomi teases a 100MP camera for its new flagship smartphone

Xiaomi is working on a new flagship smartphone, which will feature a 100MP camera. Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed the news on Twitter. The company is already set to launch a smartphone featuring a 64MP camera by the end of this year and after that, it will be looking to bring a phone with a 100MP camera.

Earlier today, Xiaomi showcased its 64MP smartphone imaging technology at an event in Beijing, China. The company says that the technology will be powered by Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor and it will be appearing on a Redmi branded smartphone in India in Q4 2019.

Barely a few hours after this, Jain took to Twitter to announce that his company is also working on a 100MP smartphone, though he has not revealed which flagship smartphone will boast the 100 MP camera, which offers 12,032 x 9,024-pixel resolution. He has also not mentioned any specific time as to when the 100MP smartphone will be launched.

WHOA! #100MP camera 😮 Yes, we’ve been working on 100MP camera flagship phone! Beginning of 2019, we launched #48MP, & today all flagships use it. We’ll soon disrupt the market again with #64MP camera. And then #100MP 📸 RT if you think this is absolutely crazy! 🤩 #Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0trjCGiyWF — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 7, 2019

So far, Samsung and Realme have confirmed that they will be launching their respective flagship smartphones with 64MP camera, however, no smartphone maker has announced to be working on a device with 100MP camera so far.

Realme is set to showcase its 64MP camera technology tomorrow (August 8). The company has also said that the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor will be a part of a quad-camera setup on its next smartphone, which might be named Realme 5.

Samsung too is reported to launch a new Galaxy A-series smartphone with a 64MP primary camera by October this year. According to a report, the Galaxy A70S is likely to be the first smartphone from Samsung to come with a 64MP sensor in the back camera.