Xiaomi starts teasing next global event, likely to launch Mi A2

Xiaomi India has taken to Twitter to start teasing the launch of a new smartphone. The Chinese company hints at a global event, without giving any reference to the venue, date and time. The company’s official Mi India handle is asking its fans, “which country would you to go with @xiaomi for the next global event? Watch this space for more!” Since the tweet has been made from the Mi India handle, many believe the company is likely to launch the Mi A2 in the country in the coming days.

Just to recall, Xiaomi held a global event in India last year to mark the arrival of the Mi A1 – the company’s first Android One-branded smartphone. The Mi 1 is a renamed global version of the Mi 5X with stock Android. If the teaser image is any indication, it looks like the Mi 6X aka Mi A2 will be making a global debut soon.

The Mi 6X aka Mi A2 is no secret anymore. The phone is already available in China, where it is being sold as the Mi 6X. However, it is most likely to come as the Mi A2 with an Android One branding when it launches in India. The mid-end smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution (1080p). Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. The storage options are 64GB and 128GB, though a microSD card slot is missing.

Mi fans! Which country would you ❤️ to go with @xiaomi for the next global event? Watch this space for more! 😉 pic.twitter.com/FwxxZzJ0Uz — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 25, 2018

The rear camera is 12MP+20MP with the 12MP sensor sporting a f/1.75 aperture, while the 20MP sensor has a f/1.8 aperture. The front camera is 20MP with LED flash as well. The handset has a 3010 battery with QuickCharge 3.0. The company claims it will charge to 50 per cent in just under 30 minutes. The Mi 6X price in China starts at Yuan 1599 (or approx Rs 16,000) and goes up to Yuan 1799 (or approx Rs 18,990) for the top-end version.

