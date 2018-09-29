Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 10.0.4 update to Redmi Y2, brings camera stability fixes

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor.

Xiaomi recently released the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update to its Redmi Y2 smartphone in India. The company has now started rolling out MIUI 10.0.4 to the devices, bringing bug fixes and an improved Portrait mode. The company announced the start of MIUI 10.0.4’s rollout via its official MIUI forum.

The update brings improvements to the front-facing camera’s background blur capabilities, camera stability fixes, fixes for a bug affecting the portable hotspot option in the second space, and fix for users being restricted from unlocking the device after tapping a lock screen notification in MIUI 10.

To get the update, Redmi Y2 users can check for new updates to get it. To check for updates, users will have to go to the settings panel of the device, where they will then be required to open the system tab, and then press the check for updates button.

If you haven’t received the notification but still want to try it out you can download the ROM to your computer and flash it onto your smartphone manually. This can be done either with the help of the Xiaomi updater tool, or by putting the ROM files into the root directory and then manually installing them from the devices fast boot mode.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is available in two RAM/internal storage variants in India – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage for Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The phone is available in 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage options, both offering expandable storage up to 128GB, through a microSD slot. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 ROM and is backed by a 3,080mAh non-removable battery.

Camera specifications on Redmi Y2 include a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup. On the front, one can spot a 16MP camera, which is claimed as AI-based. While the 3GB RAM variant of Redmi Y2 is priced at Rs 9,999, the 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 11,999.

