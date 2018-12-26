Xiaomi starts rolling out Android 9.0 Pie to Mi A1, adds dual VoLTE

Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie update to its Mi A1 smartphone globally officially, according to a post on the company’s MIUI forum.

Mi A1 was the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi and is supposed to get two Android updates in total. The phone was launched with Android Nougat, then updated to Android Oreo, and is now finally get the Android Pie update.

Earlier this month it was reported that the Android Pie update was rolling out to some Mi A1 users, but that appears to have been a restricted rollout. The new build appears to be a global roll out of the Android 9.0 Pie build for Mi A1. The new update for Mi A1 sports the build number PKQ1.180917.001.V10.0.3.0.PDHMIFK, according to the MIUI forum post.

According to the changelog, the update also adds FM radio, Adaptive battery and brightness, gesture navigation and Dual VoLTE support to the Mi A1. Both the FM Radio and Dual VoLTE support were not available earlier on this smartphone.

To check for an OTA update, a user can open their device’s settings panel, navigate to the about phone tab and then press system update and then check for updates. If the update shows up, they can press download and install.

The update weighs in at 1069.1MB for users who are just now updating to Android 9.0 Pie. However, for the people who are on the earlier beta ROM of Android Pie, Xiaomi has issued an 80MB update to bring their devices to speed.

However, if you have not received the update and you can download the updated ROM from the company’s official website and flash it onto your Xiaomi Mi A1. This can be done either with the help of the Xiaomi updater tool or by putting the ROM files into the root directory and then manually installing them from the device’s fast boot mode.

Some users are already complaining about WiFi issues with the new Mi A1 Android Pie update. Several posts on the MIUI forum have said that the WiFi speeds are very slow after installin the new update.