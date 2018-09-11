Xiaomi starts rolling out Android 9.0 Pie to Mi Mix 2S

Android 9.0 Pie introduces a lot of new features like gesture navigation, rotation suggestion, and much more. Android 9.0 Pie introduces a lot of new features like gesture navigation, rotation suggestion, and much more.

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Beta build 8.9.7 based on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system for its Mi Mix 2S smartphone. The update is 2GB in size, according to user reports and comes with the promise of better performance compared to the earlier beta ROM based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Mi Mix 2S was also one of the partner phones for the Android P beta when it was first announced at Google’s I/O conference in May this year.

To download and install the ROM on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S users can head over to the company’s official MIUI forum and download either the Recovery ROM or the Fastboot ROM. To install the Recovery ROM, users will have to transfer the ROM files to the device, then go into recovery mode of the device and then locate and install the files directly from the device.

If users need to install the ROM via the Fastboot method they will be required to download the company’s MiFlash Tool and flash the ROM manually onto the device.

Google added various new features to its Android 9.0 Pie operating system. These features include digital well-being, gesture-based navigation, upgraded security, much more intuitive notifications, better multitasking features, app slices, etc.

Mi Mix 2S sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes 6GB RAM/8GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage/128GB internal storage/256GB internal storage. All of this is backed by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery.

Mi Mix 2S sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 12MP sensor paired with a secondary 12MP sensor in the telephoto+wide-angle lens combination. On the front, the device features a 5MP camera sensor for taking selfies with HDR.

