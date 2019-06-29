Xiaomi starts MIUI stable ROM tester programme, is looking for users to apply

Xiaomi recently revealed that it is suspending its MIUI global beta ROMs for all of its smartphones. Now, the company has announced that it will first test its MIUI global stable ROM before a wider rollout. For the testing, the company is now inviting users to apply for the program on its website.

As of now, the company is only accepting applications for the Poco F1 Android Q update, Mi 6 Android 9.0 Pie update, Redmi 6A Android Pie update and Redmi 6 Android Pie update. Interested users can apply till July 7 and the selected users will be informed by July 10.

This announcement also confirms that the company is working on Android Pie updates for its Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones. Which, to recall, the company had earlier stated would not be getting the Android Pie update.

This announcement will help the users that liked to test new features before everyone else cope with the fact that the company has discontinued its MIUI beta programme.

Users can now simply apply under this programme to become a tester for the stable ROM and get to use it before others. However, this will not be like the beta programme and will have a faster turnover time.

In the announcement post, the company made on its community forum, it has listed no special requirements for a user to become a stable ROM tester. However, they would be required to have the bootloader of their device unlocked and should be ready to give Xiaomi developers daily inputs.