Xiaomi start rolling out MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM to Mi Mix 2s and Mi 8

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo based MIUI 10 Global update for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and the Xiaomi Mi 8. The company recently rolled out the China beta ROM for both the devices. The company is now expected to deploy Android 9.0 Pie based MIUI 10 global beta program for these smartphones in some time.

MIUI 10 Global ROM brings various new features to Xiaomi devices including – artificial intelligence-based AI Portrait mode, display gestures, new notifications and recents panel. The company also claims that the ROM will help increase system performance and efficiency.

To experience the new MIUI 10 ROM, Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S users who are running a beta ROM can check for new updates to get it. To check for updates, users will have to go to the settings panel of the device, where they will then be required to open the system tab, and then press the ‘check for updates’ button. However, the OTA update is being rolled out in phases and users might have to wait to get it.

If the user’s device is not on a beta version of the app, they will be required to download the ROM to their computer and flash it onto their smartphones. This can be done either with the help of the Xiaomi updater tool or by putting the ROM files into the root directory and then manually installing them from the device’s fast boot mode. The ROM is available on Xiaomi’s official website.

