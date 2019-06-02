Xiaomi sold 2 lakh units of Redmi K20 Pro in its first sale in China

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro with Snapdragon 855 chipset went on sale for the first time today in China. The company has announced that it sold 2 lakh units of the newly launched smartphone in just 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Xiaomi launched the much awaited Redmi K20 Pro smartphone in China earlier this week alongside the Redmi K20 with Snapdragon 730 chipset. Redmi K20 Pro has a price tag of Yuan 2499 (around Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version. The phone is priced Yuan 2599 (around Rs 26,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version, Yuan 2799 (around Rs 28,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

The most expensive storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Yuan 2999 (around Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. Redmi K20 Pro has been spotted on TENAA website (Chinese regulatory authority which certifies every device before it goes on sale in the country) with a 12GB RAM variant as well.

Before going on sale, the Redmi K20 Pro already received the entry into the Android Q beta testing program. A post on Xiaomi’s global website reveals that the Redmi K20 Pro is now the third smartphone from the company to be included in the beta testing program of the Android Q.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ full-screen Super AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. There is a 20MP popup selfie camera on the device.

OIn the back, the Redmi K20 Pro has a triple camera setup carrying a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor clubbed with an 8MP telephoto sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The phone sports a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging via USB Type-C. The phone also features NFC, dual-band GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.