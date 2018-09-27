Xiaomi Smarter Living Event LIVE Updates: Mi Band 3, Mi Smart TVs, Mi Security camera to launch

Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Written by Shruti Dhapola | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 12:16:40 pm
Xiaomi Smarter Living Event India LIVE Updates: Xiaomi is hosting its Smart Living event in Bengaluru today where it will unveiled Mi Band 3, Mi TV, Mi Air Purifier 3, Mi Suitcase and Home security camera. While the India prices of these products have not been confirmed, the specifications and features of the Mi Band 3, the Mi Home Security camera, Mi TVs are known since these products have already launched in China.

Mi Band 3 will likely be priced under Rs 2000, and it comes with 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen display. It allows users to receive app and call notifications and ships with a heart-rate tracker as well. The Mi Band 3 claims to offer up to 20 days of battery, and the device is water-resistant up to 50 metres in water. The new Mi LED TVs will likely come with support for voice control, based on Xiaomi’s teasers. The Mi Security camera is a 360-degree one, which can be connected to one’s phone for video footage.

Live Blog

12:16 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Xiaomi Mi Band 3: What will be price?

One product around which there will be a lot of interest is the Mi Band 3. Converting the China price brings to Rs 1,800 in India. But what do you think it will cost in India? Previously the Mi Bands have started at Rs 999 in India. 

12:15 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Xiaomi Smarter Living Event: Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on stage

Xiaomi's India head Manu Kumar Jain is on stage to open the Smart Living Event. 

12:14 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Xiaomi's event has started

The Mi Smart Living event has started. Xiaomi is hosting the livestream on its YouTube channel as well.

11:34 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Xiaomi Mi Suitcase: Another product expected today

Xiaomi is also going to launch a new Mi Suitcase. Now there's no smart angle to this, but it will join other products in the Xiaomi portfolio like the Mi backpack, bags, etc. The cheapest Mi Suitcase costs Yuan 269 in China which is Rs 2,844.  Take a look at the picture of the Mi Suitcase from the Xiaomi China website. 

10:31 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Xiaomi Mi LED TVs

Xiaomi is also expected to launch new LED TVs at the event. It is unclear if the new range will replace the current set of Xiaomi's Mi TV 4A  in India. However, what is known is that the new Mi LED TVs will come with support for voice-control, a feature  that was missing in the previous line of TVs. 

10:28 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 in pictures

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a heart-rate sensor as well, which is good to see, considering this is a budget device. Keep in mind that while the device is swim-proof till 500 metres, it cannot track your swimming exercise. The band has a 20 day battery life. 

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 

Mi Band 3 features

10:26 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Expected price in India, specifications

Xiaomi's Mi Band 3 is priced at 169 Yuan in China, which is around Rs 1,700 on conversion. Dimensions of the Mi Band 3 are 17.9 x 46.9 x 12mm and it has a total length of 247mm for the wrist strap. The Wrist strap adjustable length is 155 - 216mm. The device has a 110mAh battery with 20 days battery life. The band weighs about 20g (including wristband) and is made of plastic.

It has a waterproof rating of 5ATM, which means it can be submerged up to 50 metres in water. The screen size is 0.78 inches with a display resolution of 128 x 80. It has an acceleration sensor, PPG heart rate sensor and comes with Bluetooth 4.2 BLE version. It is compatible with Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above that support Bluetooth 4.0. The unlock function supports models that support MIUI systems based on Android 4.4 or higher, or Android 5.0 or higher.

Xiaomi is hosting its Smarter Living Event today in Bengaluru, where several new products are expected from the company.

The first will be the Mi Band 3 which is the latest fitness band from the company. Mi Band is water-resistant up to 50 metres in water, has a 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen, heart-rate trackers, and also supports calls and notifications. The Mi Band 3 has a 20-day battery life as well. The device can also be used to track exercises and taken for a swim, though it does not track swimming as such.

Coming to the Mi LED TVs, Xiaomi is expected to introduce three new TVs in India. The new Mi LED TVs will also come with voice control feature, according to teasers. A new Mi 360-degree security camera and Mi Air Purifier 3 are also expected. Finally Xiaomi is expected to launch its Mi Suitcase in India as well.

