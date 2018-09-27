Xiaomi Smarter Living Event LIVE Updates: Mi Band 3, Mi Smart TVs, Mi Security camera to launch

Xiaomi Smarter Living Event India LIVE Updates: Xiaomi is hosting its Smart Living event in Bengaluru today where it will unveiled Mi Band 3, Mi TV, Mi Air Purifier 3, Mi Suitcase and Home security camera. While the India prices of these products have not been confirmed, the specifications and features of the Mi Band 3, the Mi Home Security camera, Mi TVs are known since these products have already launched in China.
Mi Band 3 will likely be priced under Rs 2000, and it comes with 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen display. It allows users to receive app and call notifications and ships with a heart-rate tracker as well. The Mi Band 3 claims to offer up to 20 days of battery, and the device is water-resistant up to 50 metres in water. The new Mi LED TVs will likely come with support for voice control, based on Xiaomi’s teasers. The Mi Security camera is a 360-degree one, which can be connected to one’s phone for video footage.
One product around which there will be a lot of interest is the Mi Band 3. Converting the China price brings to Rs 1,800 in India. But what do you think it will cost in India? Previously the Mi Bands have started at Rs 999 in India.
Xiaomi's India head Manu Kumar Jain is on stage to open the Smart Living Event.
The Mi Smart Living event has started. Xiaomi is hosting the livestream on its YouTube channel as well.
Xiaomi is also going to launch a new Mi Suitcase. Now there's no smart angle to this, but it will join other products in the Xiaomi portfolio like the Mi backpack, bags, etc. The cheapest Mi Suitcase costs Yuan 269 in China which is Rs 2,844. Take a look at the picture of the Mi Suitcase from the Xiaomi China website.
Xiaomi is also expected to launch new LED TVs at the event. It is unclear if the new range will replace the current set of Xiaomi's Mi TV 4A in India. However, what is known is that the new Mi LED TVs will come with support for voice-control, a feature that was missing in the previous line of TVs.
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a heart-rate sensor as well, which is good to see, considering this is a budget device. Keep in mind that while the device is swim-proof till 500 metres, it cannot track your swimming exercise. The band has a 20 day battery life.
Xiaomi's Mi Band 3 is priced at 169 Yuan in China, which is around Rs 1,700 on conversion. Dimensions of the Mi Band 3 are 17.9 x 46.9 x 12mm and it has a total length of 247mm for the wrist strap. The Wrist strap adjustable length is 155 - 216mm. The device has a 110mAh battery with 20 days battery life. The band weighs about 20g (including wristband) and is made of plastic.
It has a waterproof rating of 5ATM, which means it can be submerged up to 50 metres in water. The screen size is 0.78 inches with a display resolution of 128 x 80. It has an acceleration sensor, PPG heart rate sensor and comes with Bluetooth 4.2 BLE version. It is compatible with Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above that support Bluetooth 4.0. The unlock function supports models that support MIUI systems based on Android 4.4 or higher, or Android 5.0 or higher.