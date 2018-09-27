Xiaomi Smarter Living Event LIVE Updates: Mi Band 3, Mi Smart TVs, Mi Security camera to launch

Xiaomi Smart Living event LIVE UPDATES: Xiaomi is launching Mi Band 3, Mi LED TVs, Mi Air Purifier 3, a Mi Home security camera and a Mi Suitcase in India today. Xiaomi Smart Living event LIVE UPDATES: Xiaomi is launching Mi Band 3, Mi LED TVs, Mi Air Purifier 3, a Mi Home security camera and a Mi Suitcase in India today.

Xiaomi Smarter Living Event India LIVE Updates: Xiaomi is hosting its Smart Living event in Bengaluru today where it will unveiled Mi Band 3, Mi TV, Mi Air Purifier 3, Mi Suitcase and Home security camera. While the India prices of these products have not been confirmed, the specifications and features of the Mi Band 3, the Mi Home Security camera, Mi TVs are known since these products have already launched in China.

Mi Band 3 will likely be priced under Rs 2000, and it comes with 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen display. It allows users to receive app and call notifications and ships with a heart-rate tracker as well. The Mi Band 3 claims to offer up to 20 days of battery, and the device is water-resistant up to 50 metres in water. The new Mi LED TVs will likely come with support for voice control, based on Xiaomi’s teasers. The Mi Security camera is a 360-degree one, which can be connected to one’s phone for video footage.