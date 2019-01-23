Xiaomi shows off the world’s first double foldable smartphone in video

Xiaomi’s ambitious foldable smartphone is real after the company’s co-founder and president Lin Bin finally revealed that such device does exist. Bin took to Weibo where he posted a video featuring a prototype smartphone, which he calls as the “world’s first double folding mobile phone.”

In the 51 seconds video, Bin showed off a prototype version of a foldable smartphone. As was leaked earlier, the foldable device has a tablet-like screen that can be folded to form a smartphone. In the Weibo post, Bin has discussed the technical challenges to create a device such as flexible folding screen technology, four-wheel drive folding shaft technology, flexible cover technology, and MIUI adaptation.

It is just a prototype at the moment, so don’t expect it to launch in the market any time soon. In fact, Xiaomi is undecided what to call the foldable smartphone. Bin has Xiaomi Dual Flex and Xiaomi Mi Flex as two possible names in the mind.

Xiaomi is among a handful of companies who sees the foldable smartphone as a giant leap over the phones that exist today. Samsung has already teased its foldable smartphone and is expected to officially launch the device on February 20. Motorola is also rumored to be working on a foldable Moto Razr with the launch set for next month. Huawei too is interested in getting into the game with the foldable smartphone with 5G capabilities.