Xiaomi showcases Redmi Note 7S’s 48MP camera night mode in new photos

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the new Redmi Note 7S in India on Monday, May 20. Barely a few days away from its official launch, the smartphone maker has now shared the camera samples of the Note 7S highlighting the imaging qualities of the device with a special focus on its low light imaging.

Advertising

The samples which are uploaded in the Mi Community, show some really good images having sharp and vivid colours and also there are a few images which seem to showcase the lowlight photography of the camera, hinting that the new Note 7S will provide a dedicated night mode for low light photography.

The company teased the low-light feature by saying “Now you can easily capture amazing SUPER low-light pictures with the upcoming SUPER #48MP camera!”.

The Redmi Note 7S will have the 48MP camera which we saw on the original Redmi Note 7 that launched in China. In India, the company launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro with the Sony IMX586 48MP camera, while it introduced the regular Redmi Note 7 with a 12MP+5MP sensor.

Advertising

The Redmi Note 7S was recently spotted with Xiaomi India’s managing director Manu Kumar Jain, who tweeted a picture of himself holding a Red coloured variant of the device in his hand. In the same tweet, he also mentioned that the Redmi Note 7S has a Gorilla Glass 5 on the back.

The Redmi Note 7 series has proved to be a hit for Xiaomi as it sold more than 2 million units in India. The new Redmi Note 7S is likely to be sold through Flipkart along with Xiaomi’s Mi.com and Mi Home Stores.