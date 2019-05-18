Xiaomi showcases Redmi Note 7S’s 48MP camera night mode in new photos

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the new Redmi Note 7S in India on Monday, May 20. Barely a few days away from its official launch, the smartphone maker has now shared the camera samples of the Note 7S highlighting the imaging qualities of the device with a special focus on its low light imaging.
The samples which are uploaded in the Mi Community, show some really good images having sharp and vivid colours and also there are a few images which seem to showcase the lowlight photography of the camera, hinting that the new Note 7S will provide a dedicated night mode for low light photography.
The company teased the low-light feature by saying “Now you can easily capture amazing SUPER low-light pictures with the upcoming SUPER #48MP camera!”.
The Redmi Note 7S will have the 48MP camera which we saw on the original Redmi Note 7 that launched in China. In India, the company launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro with the Sony IMX586 48MP camera, while it introduced the regular Redmi Note 7 with a 12MP+5MP sensor.
The Redmi Note 7S was recently spotted with Xiaomi India’s managing director Manu Kumar Jain, who tweeted a picture of himself holding a Red coloured variant of the device in his hand. In the same tweet, he also mentioned that the Redmi Note 7S has a Gorilla Glass 5 on the back.
The Redmi Note 7 series has proved to be a hit for Xiaomi as it sold more than 2 million units in India. The new Redmi Note 7S is likely to be sold through Flipkart along with Xiaomi’s Mi.com and Mi Home Stores.