Xiaomi September 24 event: Mi Mix Alpha, Mi 9 Pro, MIUI 11, and more to come

Xiaomi has scheduled a launch event in China on September 24 where it will unveil an upgraded version of the Mi 9 flagship– dubbed the Mi 9 Pro 5G, and a new 5G Mi Mix series phone. As per the company’s new teaser poster, the Mix series device will be called the Mi Mix Alpha.

Xiaomi also shared a teaser image of the phone, flaunting a curved display that wraps around the edges, matching that of an outward hinge of a book. The curve of the screen allows for a greater screen-to-body ratio, and Xiaomi claims that the Mi Mix Alpha will touch the 100 per cent ratio mark.

Earlier reports have suggested that the screen of the Mi Mix Alpha will have 90Hz refresh rate and a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is rumoured to feature the 108MP rear camera, which might turn out to be the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. Apart from this, the upcoming Mix smartphone is rumoured to support 40W fast charging capability.

As far as Mi 9 Pro 5G is concerned, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the device will support the company’s proprietary Mi Charge Turbo technology that enables 30W wireless charging. The phone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. A MySmartPrice report claims that the Mi 9 Pro 5G will be available in two colour variants– Dream White and Titanium Black — and two storage configurations in the Chinese market– 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

As per earlier reports, the Mi 9 Pro 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup carrying a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens. On the front, the phone is expected to have a 20MP selfie shooter.

At the September 24 event, Xiaomi will also launch a new Mi TV model alongside the two phones. The company is also expected to launch a host of new accessories at the event including a 30W wireless charging pad and a 20W smart wireless pad that will show time and charging levels.

Xiaomi is also expected to unveil the next iteration of its custom OS, the MIUI 11. The new Xiaomi skin might introduce a system-wide dark mode, fresh iconography, a new MIUI Always-on Display, dynamic sounds, redesigned file manager, and more.