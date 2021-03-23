Xiaomi schedules ‘Mega launch’ event for March 29, to unveil Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi is all set to host a ‘Mega launch’ event on March 29. The company has announced via its official Twitter handle that the launch event will kick off at 11:30 GMT and it will be live-streamed via Xiaomi’s social media platforms, including Reddit, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. While the brand hasn’t revealed the name of the upcoming products, it will unveil three phones. These could be Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra.

One of the teasers posted on Weibo confirmed the launch of the Pro and the Ultra models. The Chinese company has already revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro won’t ship with a charger in the box. Xiaomi is calling it “Android King.” Teasers have suggested that the Mi 11 devices will offer a “thin and lightweight” design.

The Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Pro Ultra are expected to pack a 50MP camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GN2 sensor, GSMArena reports. The upcoming flagship phones from Xiaomi are said to offer a periscope shooter with support for 120x hybrid zoom. Xiaomi is also said to add a tiny display at the back of the phones, which will help offer a better look at the selfies.

The major difference between the Pro and the Ultra will be in the charging capabilities. The Pro variant of the Mi 11 could come with 66W charging support and the Ultra version might support 120W fast charging. The Mi 11 Lite, on the other hand, could feature a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

The 2021 #XiaomiMegaLaunch is coming soon! We can’t wait to see you at our Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch on Monday, March 29th, at 19:30 (GMT+8). This is one launch you really better not miss! pic.twitter.com/Y6rA5Wrxyf — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 22, 2021

Apart from a 64MP primary camera, the setup could also include 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP macro sensor. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G chipset. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and its Ultra version will likely come packed with a Snapdragon 888 processor, which is Qualcomm’s top-notch chip.