Xiaomi says Redmi Note 7 to be discontinued, as Redmi Note 7S to replace it

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7S in India yesterday, but given the price and specifications, there were questions on what this will mean for the Redmi Note 7. Now, it looks like the phone will be discontinued in India, though the company has not given an exact date for this.

Both the Redmi Note 7 and 7S phones have the same specifications, except for the 48MP camera sensor at the back on the latter. While the Redmi Note 7 has a 12MP +5MP combination, the Redmi Note 7S gets the 48MP+5MP camera at the back, that we originally saw on the China variant. Both phones run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2 Ghz, and come with a 4000 mAh battery.

Given the similar pricing, there were also questions on exactly what Xiaomi was trying to achieve here by launching these phones in quick succession. But the Redmi Note 7 will get phased out with the new Redmi Note 7S replacing it. This was what Xiaomi’s head of online sales Raghu Reddy said in reply to a tweet, which was listing out the prices of all the Redmi Note 7 phones, indicating that Xiaomi was trying to cover all the price points in this series.

In his reply, Reddy said, “It might look like that, but in reality the Note 7 gets phased out.” To which someone pointed that this was then a very short lifecyle for the Redmi Note 7 phone given the phone was only announced towards the end of February and went on sale in March.

Xiaomi’s head of marketing, Anuj Sharma then added saying, “More connected with lifecycle volumes than time. Sometimes planned volumes sell out faster than expected (way faster).”

With the Redmi Note 7S launch, some have pointed out that those who bought the Redmi Note 7 would not be happy, given Xiaomi just upgraded the phone with a better camera, at least on paper. For consumers though the sudden upgrade will have definitely caused confusion, especially if someone bought the Redmi Note 7 in the April or early May.

While the Redmi Note 7 was priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB variant, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option was priced at Rs 11,999. In contrast, the Redmi Note 7S pushes the price of the Redmi Note series marginally higher, considering it starts at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage option, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant will cost Rs 12,999.