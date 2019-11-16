Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi rolls out update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, brings November Android security patchhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/xiaomi-rolls-out-update-for-redmi-note-5-pro-brings-november-android-security-patch-6122939/

Xiaomi rolls out update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, brings November Android security patch

Redmi Note 5 Pro is amongst the first Xiaomi smartphones to receive the November Android security patch.

Redmi Note 5 Pro, redmi note 5 pro best price, MIUI 11, MIUI, November Security Patch
Xiaomi is rolling out the update in phases to avoid server congestion and is yet to make a download link available online for users to manually download and install it.

Xiaomi has started rolling out a new update to its Redmi Note 5 Pro. The update brings along the November Android security patch. The update sports a version number MIUI 11.0.3.0.PEIMIXM and has a size of 544MB.

The company is rolling out the update in phases to avoid server congestion and is yet to make a download link available online for users to manually download and install it.

The only way you can currently get the update is over-the-air (OTA). Take note, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is amongst the first Xiaomi smartphones to receive the November Android security patch.

To check for the update you need to head to Settings > About phone > System update, if the update shows up, you can then click on download and install to get it.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 review: Affordable yes, but what’s different here compared to Redmi 8A?

Advertising

To recall, the Redmi Note 5 Pro got the MIUI 11 update last month with the version number MIUI v11.02.0 PEIMIXM. The company has been rolling out MIUI 11 to a number of its smartphones including Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 5, Mi Mix 2 and more.

With the MIUI 11 update, Redmi Note 5 Pro got a host of new features like continuous swipe for opening additional menu in Game Turbo, the ability to create a home screen short cut for Game Turbo, ability to automatically turn off auto-brightness, reading mode and screenshot gestures.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android