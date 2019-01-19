Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 10 v10.2.2.0 for Poco F1, brings slow-mo support at 960 fps and more

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 v10.2.2.0 stable update for its Poco F1 smartphone. The update brings with it new camera features as well as Android’s December 2018 security patch. The rollout was announced by Alvin Tse, global head of Poco on his Twitter account.

In the tweet, he mentioned that the update will be rolling out in batches and every Poco F1 user will get it within a few days. This is being done to avoid server congestion while Poco users download and install the update. The update comes with the build number 10.2.2.0.PEJMIXM and has a download file size of 311MB.

According to the changelog, MIUI 10 v10.2.2.0 stable update will include Android’s December 2018 security patch to the Poco F1. It also brings support for 960fps (frames per second) super slow-motion video recording and an enhanced low light photography mode.

Prior to the update, Poco F1 was capable of recording slow-motion video at 120fps and 240fps. The new low light photography mode works by taking eight images at different exposures at the same time and then merges all of them into one, to get the best result.

Poco F1 users can manually check for the MIUI 10 v10.2.2.0 stable update, by opening the settings panel and then clicking on the “About Phone” tab. A “System update” options should appear, clicking on which will show the latest updates available. In case the MIUI 10 v10.2.2.0 stable update shows up, one can click download and install to get it.

Good news all! Dev team has started rolling out the Jan stable build which has the latest security patch and a bunch of fixes. Slightly later than we thought but it’s here! Everyone should get it in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/o43M0YMzy3 — Alvin Tse (@atytse) January 17, 2019

Poco previously promised to roll-out two major features to the Poco F1, though it did not give out an exact timeline. The first feature is support for 4K video recording at 60fps, which is expected to be rolled out in February. Whereas, the second feature is Widevine L1 certification.