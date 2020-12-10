Xiaomi rolls out Android 11 for Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G gets Android 11

Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest Android 11 OS update for its Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 5G smartphones. The company announced the rollout of Android 11 via its official Twitter handle. The Android 11 stable build for the Mi 10 comes with version number V12.2.2.0.RJBINXM, and the update is 2.8GB in size.

You can check for the Android 11 update by visiting your phone’s Settings section and then head to “About phone.” The Redmi Note 9 Pro users will receive an update with firmware version MIUI V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM. It is about 2.3GB in size.

After downloading the update, users will see features such as default screen recorder, a better version of media controller, native smart home control, one-time permission to apps, and more. The rest of the details are currently unknown. The update will also likely bump up the Android security patch level of the Mi 10 and Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones.

Xiaomi launched Mi 10 in India in the month of May and the device was running on Android 10. Last month, the brand rolled out the latest Android OS update with MIUI 12 in China, and it was also made available in Europe earlier this month. Now, it’s finally time for Indian Mi 10 users to experience the new version of Android. If you haven’t received the update yet, then don’t worry you will get it in a few days. Once the Android 11 update hits your device, you will get notified or you manually check in the phone’s Settings menu.

Xiaomi has announced that it will soon release Android 11 update for more Mi and Redmi phones. The brand seems to be a little late in offering the latest Android OS as several companies have already pushed out Android 11 to their phones. In fact, smartphone companies like Vivo and Realme have already launched a few phones with the latest Android OS.

