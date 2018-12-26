Xiaomi rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo based MIUI 10.1.3 to Redmi 5

Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo based MIUI 10.1.3 skin to its Redmi 5 smartphone according to a report by Gizbot. With this update, the company adds features like dual VoLTE, a new settings interface and more to the Xiaomi Redmi 5. This update is currently not available on Xiaomi’s official MIUI forum to download, the latest version available to download is MIUI 10.1.2.

Advertising

According to the report, MIUI 10.1.3 alongside updating the phone to Android 8.1 Oreo from Android 7 Nougat adds a dual VoLTE feature. It also fixes a camera stability bug, improves face detection, fixes a bug in the voice recorder and brings the new card layout settings redesign to the site.

As the ROM is currently not available on the company’s official MIUI forum, you cannot update the device manually by flashing the ROM. Instead, you will have to keep on checking for an OTA update from the company.

To check for an OTA update, a user can open their device’s settings panel, navigate to the about phone tab and then press system update and then check for updates. If the update shows up, they can press download and install.

Advertising

Xiaomi Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB/64GB internal storage.

It features a 12MP primary sensor on the back with an aperture of f/2.2. On the front, it sports a 5MP selfie camera. All of this is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.