Poco F1 gets dark theme, bug fixes with latest Poco Launcher update

Xiaomi has released a new update for its Poco launcher bringing a new dark theme inside of the launcher settings. The update also brings a number of bug fixes, new icon designs, ability to add custom apps to app vault shortcuts and more.

Keep in mind, the dark theme that has been rolled out with Poco Launcher version 2.6.5.7, is not the system-wide Dark Mode that the company is currently working on. However, it is expected to soon roll out its system-wide Dark Mode feature to all of its compatible smartphones.

To enable the dark theme, users need to tap and hold an empty spot on their home screen, after a few seconds a new window will pop-up, where they will be required to click on the Settings button. A new menu will open, where the user will be required to press the ‘more’ option and then press ‘backgrounds’. Inside of the background settings, users than then change the theme from light to dark.

Alongside the dark theme, Poco Launcher version 2.6.5.7 also brings a number of bug fixes to the system. It now lets the users add custom apps to App Vault shortcuts. The company has also enabled double tap to wake on all compatible smartphones. Lastly, Xiaomi has also redesigned the icons a bit by making them appear much sharper and detailed.

The Poco Launcher is available for everyone to download on Google’s Play Store. The update is being rolled out to all users in phases, so you might have to wait a bit to get the update on your smartphone.

To recall, Xiaomi recently rolled out an over-the-air (OTA) update for its Poco F1 smartphone, enabling Wisevine L1 support. This update will help users stream full HD content on OTT services like Amazon Prime and Netflix.