Xiaomi releases MIUI10 China Developer ROM support for more devices

MIUI 10 China Developer ROM updates have now been rolled out for more Xiaomi devices. MIUI 10 China Developer ROM updates have now been rolled out for more Xiaomi devices.

MIUI 10 China Developer ROM updates have now been rolled out for more Xiaomi devices. This has been announced by the Chinese company via a Weibo post. The 17 devices included in the second round of MIUI 10 China Developer ROM updates includes Mi Max 2, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4X Qualcomm version, and Mi Note 3, among others. Xiaomi introduced its latest version of MIUI last month, with the global rollout in the form of the MIUI 10 Global ROM.

As per the latest Weibo post, the MIUI 10 China Developer ROM updates will also be seen on the Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi 4X, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi 5c, Mi 4S, Mi 4C, Redmi 5, and Redmi 5 Plus.

With the second round of MIUI 10 update rollouts, the number of Xiaomi devices to receive the latest UI has gone up to 27. Xiaomi users who are running a previous MIUI version on any of the eligible devices will receive this update.

Also read: Xiaomi confirms Mi A2 launch, will be an Android One smartphone

If the MIUI 10 China Developer ROM does not show up, users can check through the ‘Updater’ app, or manually via Settings > About Phone > System Updates > Check for updates. Those operating MIUI 6, MIUI 7 or MIUI 8 on eligible Xiaomi phones can consider the fastboot method, through which the MIUI 10 ROM can be downloaded from the ‘Download’ link on the MIUI website.

While Xiaomi rolls out the MIUI 10 China Developer ROM for native beta testers, it has also introduced a MIUI 10 Global beta ROM. This includes updates on the Mi Browser, while allowing AI Portrait mode and faster performance. Stable versions of the Global beta could be expected later this year.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd