Xiaomi releases MIUI 9.6.4.0 update with July 2018 Android security patch for Redmi 5A

Xiaomi has released MIUI v9.6.4.0 update for its entry-level smartphone Redmi 5A. This is the second update that the company has rolled out for the smartphone this month. The key feature of the update is that it comes with the July 2018 Android security patch.

MIUI v9.6.4.0 update is around 197MB in file size and comes with the July 2018 Android security patch, minor bug fixes, and system improvements. The fixed issues include duplicate WhatsApp Messenger app not showing contacts, irregularities with the text, and much more.

The update is being rolled out in phases over-the-air(OTA). Users who can’t wait to get the update can download the OTA files from Xiaomi’s official website and manually flash them onto the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1080×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with the Adreno 308 GPU. The device comes in two RAM/internal storage variants – 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android Nougat operating system with the company’s own MIUI 9 skin on top and is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

As for the cameras, Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 13MP camera sensor on the back with an aperture of f/2.2 paired with an LED flash. On the front, the device features a 5MP camera sensor with a f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

Redmi 5A has proved to be best-seller from the company and continues to do well in the market, given its price of under Rs 6,000.

