Xiaomi releases MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 5 Pro in India

The Fastboot update is 2.5GB in size, whereas the recovery ROM update comes in at 1.5GB. The Fastboot update is 2.5GB in size, whereas the recovery ROM update comes in at 1.5GB.

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo based MIUI 10 Global update to the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. Manu Kumar Jain, who is Xiaomi’s Global Vice-President and Managing Director for India announced this on Twitter. The company has recently been rolling out the ROM to various of its other devices globally.

Xiaomi is now expected to deploy Android 9.0 Pie based MIUI 10 global beta program for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in some time, though the company has not confirmed this for now. Other devices in the first batch of MIUI 10 rollout are Mi Mix 2, Mi 5 and Redmi Y2.

In the tweet, Manu Kumar Jain added a link to the update’s page on Xiaomi’s MIUI forum. The forum page lists the build number as MIUI 10.0.1.0.OEIMIFH. The Fastboot update is 2.5GB in size, whereas the recovery ROM update comes in at 1.5GB.

As for the changelog, the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update includes full-screen gestures that enable the device to support different aspect ratio. The latest update also brings natural sound and ambient sound, redesigned notification panel, and improved multitasking management. MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update includes September Android Security Patch as well.

It also brings Portrait mode to single camera devices with the use of artificial intelligence, though Redmi Note 5 Pro had the Portrait mode since the time of its launch.

Also Read: From Xiaomi Mi A2 to Poco F1: Best Xiaomi phones that you can buy in India this festive season

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor paired with the Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes in two RAM configurations- 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. In terms of camera, the phone bears a dual rear camera setup having a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Camera comparison

On the front, it has a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor that comes with soft LED flash. It includes 64GB onboard storage which is expandable via microSD card. Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a huge 4000mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd