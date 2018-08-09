Xiaomi releases MIUI 10 Global Beta for Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and others

MIUI 10 brings a lot of new features focusing on AI onto Xiaomi smartphones. MIUI 10 brings a lot of new features focusing on AI onto Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 beta update to its third batch of smartphones, which were launched a few years back. The devices include the Xiaomi Mi 4, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4A.

Xiaomi has included a lot of new features in the MIUI 10 ROM like support for displays with 18:9, 19:9, and 16:9 aspect ratios, navigational gestures, support for progressive web apps, and much more. MIUI 10 is based on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

To install MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM onto your smartphones, you will require a supported Xiaomi smartphone with an unlocked bootloader for devices on stable ROMs. After unlocking the device’s bootloader, users will be required to download the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM from Xiaomi’s MIUI official website.

Also Read: Xiaomi Independence Day Sale 2018: Top deals on Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Band 2, and more

After which they can simply flash the new ROM onto their smartphone with the help of a computer using the fastboot method with the Mi Flash software. However, it is recommended to take a backup of the device as the data during the process, it will be completely wiped off. Xiaomi has provided detailed instructions about the process on MIUI’s official website.

For the users with MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM pre-installed on their smartphone, they can easily update their smartphone to MIUI 10 Global Beta by checking for device updates in the settings panel.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd