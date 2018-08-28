Xiaomi releases MIUI 10 China Beta Stable ROM for select Mi 6 users

Xiaomi Mi 6 is the first device to receive MIUI 10 Stable Beta ROM update Xiaomi Mi 6 is the first device to receive MIUI 10 Stable Beta ROM update

Xiaomi has begun rolling out MIUI 10 stable version in China. The company’s previous flagship model, Xiaomi Mi 6 is the first device to receive the latest custom ROM’s stable version. Currently, the MIUI 10 update is being rolled out to a select number of Mi 6 users.

Xiaomi in its MIUI forum post mentioned MIUI 10 Beta Stable ROM is not ‘released publicly’ to all users now. The latest MIUI 10 China Beta Stable ROM update carries build version 10.0.1.0.OCACNFH. Based on Android Oreo, the update is being rolled out via OTA (over-the-air) to Mi 6 users. The company in its forum mentioned that in case users are using Global Stable, Global Beta or China Developer ROM, they won’t get the beta stable update.

“Only China Stable ROM users may receive this Beta Stable update,” Xiaomi cited in its press release.

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Poco F1 first impressions: At Rs 20,999, is this competition for OnePlus?

The post further noted that the Beta Stable ROM is being pushed only to select users randomly and that it will be rolled out to everyone after the ‘public release’ of the MIUI 10 Beta Stable ROM. Xiaomi in its forum said that the update may or may not contain changelog. However, MyDrivers sharing a few screenshots of the MIUI 10 China Stable update revealed that the new MIUI 10 may likely bring powerful voice AI and IoT connectivity.

To recall, Xiaomi released MIUI 10 beta update to its third batch of smartphones including the Xiaomi Mi 4, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A earlier this month. The Chinese OEM included a host of new features in the MIUI 10 ROM, for instance, support for displays with 18:9, 19:9, and 16:9 aspect ratios, navigational gestures, support for progressive web apps and much more. MIUI 10 is based on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd