Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India Launch LIVE Updates: Event to kick start at 12 noon

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi is holding a launch event starting 12 noon in New Delhi. The company will be launching its 32MP selfie camera phone Redmi Y3, however, it is also expected to launch the Redmi 7 smartphone at the event.

Redmi 7 was launched in China alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The phone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM, dual rear camera (12MP+2MP), an 8MP selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. We do not know much about the Redmi Y3, but based on the teasers shared by Xiaomi on Twitter, the phone will have 32MP selfie camera, 4,000 mAh or bigger battery, and dual rear camera setup.