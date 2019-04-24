Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India Launch LIVE Updates: Event to kick start at 12 noon
Xiaomi will be launching its Redmi Y3 alongside the Redmi 7 in India today.
Xiaomi is holding a launch event starting 12 noon in New Delhi. The company will be launching its 32MP selfie camera phone Redmi Y3, however, it is also expected to launch the Redmi 7 smartphone at the event.
Redmi 7 was launched in China alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The phone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM, dual rear camera (12MP+2MP), an 8MP selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. We do not know much about the Redmi Y3, but based on the teasers shared by Xiaomi on Twitter, the phone will have 32MP selfie camera, 4,000 mAh or bigger battery, and dual rear camera setup.
Xiaomi will start the Redmi Y3 launch event at 12 noon. The company is expected to unveil the Redmi 7 in India, which was launched in China together with the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain tweeted a poll asking, "How many products do you think we'll launch today?" The options include 1, 2, 3, and more.
How many products do you think we'll launch today? 😎
Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Y3 smartphone in India today. The phone features a 32MP selfie camera and as per the teasers shared by the company, the phone will have dual rear camera setup, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh or bigger battery. A report suggests that camera on Redmi Y3 will be a 12MP + 2MP combination, similar to the one seen on the Redmi Note 7. The phone is expected to run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s MIUI 10 skin on top.
Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi 7 smartphone today, which it unveiled in China alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The phone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM. It features a dual rear camera setup of 12MP+2MP and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. The phone sports a 4,000mAh battery.
